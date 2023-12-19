Nat Moore Trophy winner for 2023 to be announced tonight at Hard Rock Stadium

2023 Nat Moore Trophy: We ask our 4 finalists what makes them so talented

2023 Nat Moore Trophy: We ask our 4 finalists what makes them so talented

2023 Nat Moore Trophy: We ask our 4 finalists what makes them so talented

MIAMI -- The winner of this year's Nat Moore Trophy will be named during a special presentation Tuesday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Voting is now underway for the winner of the Nat Moore Trophy. CBS News Miami

The event will stream live on CBSMiami.com and air on TV 33, starting at 8 p.m. with a pre-show set to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Over 100 people are expected to attend the invite-only event at the stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens.

Four students from South Florida schools are vying for the honor, named in honor of the Miami Dolphins player

The students up for the award are Jordan Lyle, a running back at St. Thomas Aquinas High School; Lawayne McCoy, running back at Miami Central Senior High School, Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader, both wide receivers at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory.

Over 13,000 people voted in an online CBSMiami.com poll that asked viewers who should win the prestigious honor.