2025 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy winner to be announced tonight at Hard Rock Stadium

It's finally here: the big night for the 2025 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is happening today.

The winner will be announced tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. during a special event at Hard Rock Stadium.

You can watch live coverage by tuning in to CBS Miami and streaming on CBSMiami.com.

The voting period closed on Nov. 30, and viewers told us who they thought should take home the top prize this year.

Here's a look at each of the four finalists (names in alphabetical order):

Position: #1, Running Back - 6'1" • 190 lbs

School: Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School

Chaminade-Madonna star running back Derrek Cooper, a five-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked back in the 2026 class, has emerged as one of South Florida's most dynamic athletes, excelling in both football and track. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound playmaker rushed for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, helping lead the Lions to a state title, and his two-way versatility earned him Under Armour All-American honors.

Raised in a football family, with his father and brothers in the sport and MLB player Lewis Brinson as his uncle, Cooper says the game has been part of his life "since I came out of the womb."

After receiving 45 Division I offers, he committed to Texas over programs like Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, strengthening the Longhorns' top-five recruiting class. Cooper credits his South Florida upbringing for his competitive edge, saying he's had to "fight for everything" and that the region's deep football tradition shaped the player he's become.

Position: #2, Defensive Back - 6'2" • 190 lbs

School: St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas safety Justice Fitzpatrick, the only defensive player among this year's four CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy finalists, has quickly emerged as a standout for the powerhouse program, pairing natural talent with a relentless work ethic shaped in part by his family — including older brother and Miami Dolphins star Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Georgia commit has recorded 65 career tackles and seven interceptions while embracing South Florida's intense football culture after moving from New Jersey, crediting the region with elevating his competitive edge.

As he helps lead the Raiders on another state title push, Fitzpatrick says earning the Nat Moore Trophy would symbolize not just his playmaking ability but the person he strives to be on and off the field.

Position: #1, Wide Receiver - 6'2" • 188 lbs

School: Miami Central Senior High School

Miami Central senior Brandon Kinsey, a Purdue commit and dynamic wide receiver, is chasing school history as he looks to become just the second Rocket to win the prestigious Nat Moore Trophy.

One of four finalists, Kinsey says earning the honor "would mean everything," inspired by past Miami greats he hopes to follow. Known for his explosive playmaking ability, Kinsey credits his father for sparking his passion for football when he was just four years old at Liberty City Park.

After a lifetime with the game and a reputation as a "dog" on the field, Kinsey now has his sights set on adding the 2025 Nat Moore Trophy to his story.

Position: #5, Wide Receiver - 6'5" • 195 lbs

School: Miami Northwestern Senior High School

Miami Northwestern three-sport standout Calvin "Gump" Russell III has built his reputation on performing under pressure, a mentality he says has fueled him since ninth grade.

Now a senior and widely regarded as one of the top players in South Florida and the nation, Russell credits his rise to Miami's hyper-competitive football culture, relentless work ethic and the "dog mentality" he grew up with.

Blessed with elite athleticism but defined by his drive, he's closing out his high-school career with a chance to make program history as a Nat Moore Trophy finalist — a milestone he says would mark not just excellence, but greatness.

























Past Nat Moore Trophy winners

Malachi Toney, 2024 Nat Moore Trophy winner. Most recently, Canes true freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney has made a quick name for himself in front of his hometown crowd this season. He only turned 18 last month, but the American Heritage alum is already on track to break records.

Jeremiah Smith, 2023 Nat Moore Trophy winner. And who could ever forget 2023's winner, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, collecting a national title with Ohio State - in his first year as a Buckeye.

Rueben Bain Jr., 2022 Nat Moore Trophy winner. Toney's doing it all right next to his teammate, Rueben Bain Jr. The former Miami Central defensive end made his mark as the 2022 Nat Moore trophy winner, moving on to stay close to home at the U. The junior is now considered one of the top defensive players in the country, with some Heisman buzz.

Kenyatta Jackson, 2021 Nat Moore Trophy winner. Another South Florida connection has him playing alongside former Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson. 2021's winner is also hoping to end his senior year with another natty under his belt.

Henry Parrish Jr., 2019 Nat Moore Trophy winner. Last, but certainly not least: Henry Parrish Jr., the inaugural Nat Moore winner, took his talents to Ole Miss, back home to Miami, and then returned to Ole Miss. One thing's for sure, though — you can always find him representing his South Florida roots, wherever he goes.

Nat Moore Trophy history: Who is Nat Moore?

He is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and was later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1978.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13-year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns, and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories.

Moore is best known for his famous "Helicopter Catch," which sent his body spinning into the air when he was hit simultaneously from opposite directions by two New York Jets defenders in 1984.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 10: Nat Moore, a former Miami Dolphins player, (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

He is currently the team's senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as "Man of the Year" for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.