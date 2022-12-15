Watch CBS News
Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain wins 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Congratulations to Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain, who is the winner of the 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is awarded to the player who stood a cut above the rest.

The four finalists were: 

  • Rueben Bain, a defensive end out of Miami Central High School  
  • Brandon Innis, a wide receiver out of American Heritage High School  
  • Edwin Joseph, a wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna High School
  • Nathaniel Joseph, a wide receiver out of Miami Edison High School   

Bain, rose to the occasion in his senior season, recording almost double his sacks and tackles from his last season with the Miami Central High Rockets. 

At 6-foot-3-inches and weighing 250 pounds, Bain's superb efforts lead the Rockets to a perfect 13-0 record. 

After having a total of 27 scholarship counts, Bain announced where he will be going for his collegiate years.

"Well, for the next 3-4 years, I'll be taking my talents to the University of Miami," Bain said. 

Bain will have plenty on his plate Friday night as he and Miami Central take on American Heritage in the 2022 FHSAA Football State Championship final. 


