Nat Moore talks South Florida high school football talent, trophy bearing his name

The Nat Moore Trophy is returning this year to honor another standout South Florida high school football player, adding a new name to a list of winners that includes some of the region's biggest recent stars.

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore, for whom the award is named, joined CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno to discuss the trophy and the depth of high school football talent across South Florida.

"I've always felt that South Florida football is as good as it gets," Moore said.

The annual award recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. But Moore said the trophy's larger purpose is to help showcase local players and create opportunities for them to be seen by college scouts.

"It's not Nat Moore Trophy. It's how do we draw more scouts so more kids get a chance to go to school," Moore said.

Nat Moore says South Florida high school football talent is among nation's best

South Florida programs have had opportunities in recent years to demonstrate their talent against highly ranked teams from other parts of the country, including programs from California and Nevada.

For Moore, who played high school football in Miami before going on to the University of Florida and a 13-season NFL career with the Dolphins, the success is no surprise.

"It's sort of like old hat to me because I've always felt that South Florida football is as good as it gets," Moore said. "Now they come to Miami and they find out they're not," he added, referring to nationally ranked teams facing South Florida programs.

The Nat Moore Trophy has also helped spotlight players before they became household names in college football and the NFL.

Moore pointed to former winners and South Florida standouts including Jeremiah Smith, who went on to star at Ohio State, and Rueben Bain Jr. He also highlighted Malachi Toney as another example of the young talent emerging from the region.

Nat Moore Trophy showcases South Florida football players

The winner gets more than a trophy. The award is presented during a ceremony at Hard Rock Stadium, where players and their families have an opportunity to celebrate the achievement together.

Moore credited CBS News Miami with helping create the award and said its continued focus on South Florida athletes can help more players earn opportunities beyond high school.

"I look forward to working with you every year," Moore said. "We find all this talent here in South Florida, and I'm just happy. I mean, to see football and see these young kids, unbelievable."

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.