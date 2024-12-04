Malachi Toney from American Heritage High School wins the 2024 Nat Moore Trophy

MIAMI - The votes are in and we have a winner for the 2024 CBS News Miami Nat Moore Trophy.

Malachi Toney, wide Receiver at American Heritage High School has won this year's award.

The announcement was made during a special presentation this Tuesday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Toney addressed his fellow nominees from the podium, "It's been a pleasure competing against you. I have learned new things and grown. Competing against EJ, he made me become a better athlete. He forced the fumble that I still hold a grudge on. I still hold a grudge to this day. I went against Ben Hanks Jr. My sophomore year. Against EJ, you just don't know what he would do. Just don't let him roll out right, that's all I've got to say."

To his family, he said, "I want to thank them."

Close to 10,000 people voted in an online CBSMiami.com poll that asked viewers who among the four finalists should win the prestigious honor. The voting period opened on Nov. 19 and closed on Nov. 30.

The finalists for this year's Nat Moore Trophy were Ben Hanks Jr., wide receiver at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, Ennio Yapoor, quarterback at Miami Norland Senior High School, Ezekiel Marcelin, linebacker at Miami Central Senior High School, and Malachi Toney, wide Receiver at American Heritage High School.

In 2023, Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory wide receiver Jeremiah Smith won the award. Smith is currently attending Ohio State University, where he plays the same position he played in high school, now for the Buckeyes.

The CBS News Miami Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school player in any position and any school in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties who has positive character, leadership and meets all team standards for academics, sportsmanship and conduct.

Here's a look at the 2024 finalists and their stats (names in alphabetical order):

Wide Receiver at Booker T. Washington Senior High School

6' 1" and 170 pounds

Stats: (Offense) 9 Rec., 235 Yds., 3 TD (Defense) 13 Interceptions, 33 Tackles, 18 career interceptions



Quarterback at Miami Norland Senior High School

6' 1" and 220 pounds

Stats: 2,905 YDS, 19 TD Passing, 9 TD Rushing, 110 Career TD Passing, 41 Career Rushing TD, 5-year starter

Linebacker at Miami Central Senior High School

6' 0" and 210 pounds

Stats: 5 sacks, 10 solo tackles, 1 interception, 24 career sacks

Wide Receiver at American Heritage High School

5' 10" and 190 pounds

Stats: 58 Receptions, 1,008 yds, 12 TDs, 28 career TDs.

Nat Moore Trophy history: Who is Nat Moore?

He is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1978.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13-year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories.

Moore is best known for his famous "Helicopter Catch" which sent his body spinning into the air when he was hit simultaneously from opposite directions by two New York Jets defenders in 1984.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 10: Nat Moore, a former Miami Dolphins player, (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

He is currently the team's senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as "Man of the Year" for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.