Meet Andre Hyppolite, North Miami Beach athlete and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

Andre Hyppolite has gone from an overlooked prospect to one of South Florida's top high school football players, becoming a four-star athlete, University of Miami commit and Nat Moore Trophy contender along the way.

But at North Miami Beach High School, Hyppolite's value goes beyond the stars next to his name.

The senior has become a do-it-all player for the Chargers, contributing wherever his team needs him. This season, that even meant taking over at quarterback after an injury to the team's starter.

"Our starting quarterback got hurt, so I knew someone had to step up," Hyppolite said. "Deep down inside, I knew it was me. It was no pressure. I just had to do it."

A do-it-all player for North Miami Beach

Hyppolite's versatility has made him one of North Miami Beach's most valuable players, capable of making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Ask whether he'd rather deliver a hit or take one, and there's no hesitation.

"Giving a hit. One hundred percent," Hyppolite said.

Scoring on defense brings another level of excitement.

"It is just a different feeling," he said.

Despite his success and growing profile as a college prospect, North Miami Beach head football coach Jeff Bertani said Hyppolite remains grounded.

"He doesn't really know how good he is," Bertani said.

Loyalty remains at the center of Hyppolite's journey

For Hyppolite, his relationship with Bertani and the program that believed in him before he became a highly regarded recruit remains important.

"Coach believed in me before anyone else. So I appreciate that," Hyppolite said. "I tell everyone that I live by loyalty, and coach always preaches loyalty. So true to the people who have been with you."

Bertani believes that attitude is part of what makes Hyppolite stand out.

"His humility is what separates him from anyone I have coached," Bertani said.

Hyppolite said that kind of loyalty can be difficult to find.

"It is really rare to find someone who sticks by the same thing," he said.

Staying home to play for the Miami Hurricanes

That commitment to home will continue at the next level.

Hyppolite is committed to UM, giving the South Florida standout a chance to remain in his hometown when his college career begins.

"It's a good feeling being a local kid from Miami, going to Miami," Hyppolite said.

For a player who once flew under the radar, becoming a four-star recruit and Nat Moore Trophy nominee is another step in a journey built on work, loyalty and patience.

"I know everyone's story is different," Hyppolite said. "Comparison is the thief of joy. Hard work pays off. What you put in is what you get out of it."

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.