Meet Mark Matthews, St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we feature St. Thomas Aquinas's five-star offensive tackle, Mark Matthews.

At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Matthews is the top-ranked tackle in the recruiting class, with St. Thomas Aquinas ranked the top high school football team in the nation.

Even though he has only played football for three years, he has already positioned himself as one of the best prospects in South Florida.

His history playing basketball before football

Before football, Matthews played basketball, which he said helped him develop the flexibility and athleticism he now uses on the football field.

"I have always been a bigger kid. I walked into high school 6-4, and now I am 6-6," Matthews said.

Each morning, Matthews starts his day with pancakes for breakfast. On Friday nights, he brings that same energy to the field, delivering "pancakes" to his opponents by knocking them down during games.

Aiming for the Nat Moore Trophy his senior year

Matthews has committed to play college football at Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Miami. He said being nominated for the Nat Moore Trophy was a goal he set for his senior year.

"I know a lot of people who have won it. Some of my past teammates have been nominated for it, so I know it is a great award. It would be amazing to win it. A once-in-a-lifetime thing to graduate with, so it would be a blessing," Matthews said.

Despite the attention and rankings, Matthews said he tries to stay focused on his team's goals.

"Winning in a national championship is my main goal. That is really it - not losing a game," Matthews said.

He also said the pressure that comes with being highly ranked helps him perform better.

"I love the pressure. I feel like it makes me play better. But the rankings do not mean anything, but I am blessed to have them," Matthews said.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School is known for its strong football program, and Matthews has become a key part of the team's success. His coaches and teammates have watched him grow into a leader on and off the field.

Matthews said he is focused on finishing his senior season strong and hopes to help his team win a national championship before heading to college.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.