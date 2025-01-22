Former Nat Moore Trophy winner Jeremiah Smith brings home the championship for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the College Football National Championship thanks, in part, to freshman wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The 2023 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy winner came up big for the Buckeyes in their win over Notre Dame in the national title game. He scored their first touchdown of the night then on a critical 3rd and 11 late in the fourth quarter he hauled in a 56-yard pass to help ice the game.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 31-7 lead in the 3rd quarter over Notre Dame. But the Fighting Irish scored 16 straight points and cut the lead to 8 points in the 4th quarter.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard then made the big throw to Smith which sealed the win for the championship.

Smith finished his freshman campaign leading the Buckeyes with more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kenyatta Jackson, the 2021 Nat Moore Trophy winner, and Brandon Innis, who was a finalist, were also crowned national champions as Ohio State came out on top in the first-ever 12-team playoff.

Smith and Jackson both played for Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood where their high school football coach, Dameon Jones, expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of their national championship victory.

Innis played his high school football at American Heritage in Plantation.