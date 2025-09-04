Meet Justice Fitzpatrick, St. Thomas Aquinas star cornerback and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For our next CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy nominee, we spotlight a cornerback from St. Thomas Aquinas, a school with a long history of producing elite talent on the football field.

One of their current stars is cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, who is making his own mark on the Raiders' defense, while carrying a last name football fans already know.

Defensive leader for the Raiders

Fitzpatrick recorded 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions last fall, helping lead St. Thomas Aquinas on another state title run.

He has emerged as a versatile, physical presence in the secondary who can line up across the field.

Football family connection

Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The two share a close relationship, with Justice crediting his older brother's guidance as key in his transition from wide receiver to defensive back.

More than football

Fitzpatrick is also a track and field athlete and said his speed and competitiveness translate across sports. He expressed a dream of one day sharing the same field as his brother.

