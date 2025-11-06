Meet Brandon Kinsey, Miami Central wide receiver and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

We're getting close to announcing our Final Four for the prestigious CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy. But first, meet our newest nominee: dynamic wide receiver Brandon Kinsey out of Miami Central High School.

CBS Miami's Jaelen Gilkey tracked down one of the top high school prospects in Miami-Dade County to get his story.

Another Miami Central star looking to make a name for himself

Miami Central has produced some of the best football players South Florida has ever seen, and in 2025, there's another name you can add to that list: Brandon Kinsey.

"I try to do everything the right way," he said. "I feel like I'm the best blocking receiver down here... a lot of receivers aren't aggressive like me."

So who is Brandon Kinsey?

"Brandon Kinsey is an athlete out of Miami Central. From Miami, I've been playing football all my life—and I'm a dog," he said.

A role model on and off the gridiron

On Thursday and Friday nights, you'll usually find him in the opponent's end zone, but Kinsey's goals stretch far beyond the football field.

"I want to go to college for business and engineering," he said.

This season, Kinsey helped power the Rockets to an 8–1 regular-season record, but head coach Derrick Gibson told CBS Miami it's what he does off the field that really stands out.

"He's got a unique situation: His grandparents are raising him, and he's got younger siblings who look up to him," Gibson said. "The whole community looks up to him — he's a great role model."

And when it comes to this year's Nat Moore Trophy, the Purdue commit isn't shy about his confidence.

"I feel like there's no player in the Nat better than me," Kinsey said. "Nobody [is] more dominant than me. I feel like I'm just the best."

Brandon Kinsey is doing it for his family, his community, and his legacy at Miami Central.

