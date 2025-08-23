Meet Derrek Cooper, Chaminade-Madonna running back and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For our next CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy nominee, we introduce you to a standout from Chaminade-Madonna High School: running back Derrek Cooper.

A five-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 running back, Cooper is making waves both on the football field and in track and field.

Being an athlete is in his blood

Cooper, standing 6-foot-2 and coming in at 205 pounds, is a dynamic force on the field. Last season, he rushed for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading Chaminade-Madonna to a state championship

"You know, as soon as I came out of the womb, I was already like in a football household," Cooper said. "So, you know, you have to love football. You know, I always love football. Been playing it basically my whole life, and see where it's taking me now."

Both his dad and brothers played football, and his uncle, Lewis Brinson, played in the MLB, so it's in his blood to be athletic. And that athleticism extends beyond football — he also competes in track and field, showcasing his speed and versatility.

"I play both sides of the ball," Cooper said. "I play running back, safety, linebacker, anywhere you put me on the field, I'm going to be able to make plays and do it all Under Armour, All-American. I had some crazy stats on both sides of the ball."

With 45 Division I offers, he committed to the University of Texas. Cooper chose the Longhorns over top programs like The Ohio State, Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, Cooper's commitment bolsters Texas' recruiting efforts, contributing to a top-five national class.

"Fighting every day. You know, I come from a hard background, neighborhoods like so, you know, you have to fight for everything that's yours," he said. "Everybody, you know, everybody loves football here down in South Florida, and I've seen Texas, you know, they really love football. We really love football too. But down here, you know it's a tradition."

