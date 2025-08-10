Meet Calvin Russell, Miami Northwestern wide receiver and 2025 Nat Moore Trophy contender

CBS News Miami's search for the best high school football player in South Florida kicks off at Miami Northwestern High School, home of reigning state champions and standout wide receiver Calvin Russell, a four-star recruit and early contender for the Nat Moore Trophy.

Multi-sport talent with next-level potential

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Russell is ESPN's fourth-ranked wide receiver and a dominant force on the football field. But he's more than just a football standout. A three-sport athlete, Russell also plays basketball and runs track and his confidence across sports is clear.

"No, I'm better in basketball, but I like football more," Russell said. "Like football give me more of a thrill. Basketball, I feel like it come too easy."

Russell's athleticism hasn't gone unnoticed. He holds 55 Division I football offers and 13 more for basketball, but his motivation goes deeper than rankings or recruiting.

"No matter what's going on, I got to go get it right. Ain't no if, ands, or buts about it. I got to do what I got to do."

Driven by family and community

Russell credits much of his discipline and leadership to his mother, a former University of Miami and WNBA basketball player.

"And like, at the end of the day, I know I'm doing this for myself, but like, I got to make it for my mom," Russell said. "Like, my mom, my mom, she do everything for me. She makes sure I'm alright, and she makes sure everybody treat me like… treating like how I'm supposed to be treated."

In his junior season, Russell hauled in 39 receptions for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead Miami Northwestern to the 2024 Class 3A state title under head coach Teddy Bridgewater, the former NFL quarterback.

"So this year, I want to make sure we go all the way out and feel like overall completed going 15 and 0," Russell said.

Even with his imposing frame and nearly 6'10" wingspan, Russell remains grounded, giving back to the community whenever he can.

"How the kids look at me and stuff like, it's only right," he said. "I give back to the kid and make sure I'm doing the right thing, and make sure I'm on… I'm supposed to be on, and like, just giving back, making… like, making the kid smile, because I know back in my day, I love that."

Nominate South Florida's best

You can nominate your favorite high school football player at natmooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL — working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.