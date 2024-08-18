2 men arrested for involvement with intersection takeovers across Miami-Dade County, police say

MIAMI — Two men were arrested this weekend for their involvement with intersection takeovers across Miami-Dade County, one of which ended in a crash.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police shared they had arrested Jake Edward Ross, 22, and Jose Angel Espinosa, 19, for their involvement with takeovers during August. Both men face multiple charges, including unlawful assembly, reckless driving, drag racing, fleeing/eluding police and resisting arrest.

Miami-Dade Police said these arrests were part of an "intersection takeover" enforcement operation on Saturday. The arrests come a month after police shared new changes coming to the law surrounding intersection and street takeovers.

Ross' arrest

Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning, an intersection takeover was held at NW 183rd St. 2nd Ct. in Miami, where Ross was seen driving a white Chevrolet Camaro and making donuts in the pit of the crowd.

Then, a Miami-Dade Police officer arrived at the takeover in a marked police car and tried to stop Ross' Camaro; however, Ross did not yield to police and "fled the area at a high rate of speed," prompting a chase, the arrest affidavits stated.

During the chase, Miami-Dade Police's Aviation Unit came to assist and maintained its sights on the Camaro until it crashed near Weston Road and State Road 84 in Broward County. Police soon arrived and took Ross and his passenger into custody. Ross was then charged and taken to TGK without incident.

Espinosa's arrest

Around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 5 near NW 215th St. 47th Ave. intersection in Miami Gardens, several vehicles blocked it for a street takeover. According to arrest affidavits, Espinosa was driving a black BMW 330i with a white bumper and drove into the intersection to drive donuts for the gathering crowd and filmed for social media.

The affidavit stated that one video shared on Instagram showed Espinosa's BMW spinning in the intersection, where Miami-Dade detectives could see him and Ross. On Sunday, Espinosa was found and taken into custody without incident.

While at the station, a City of Miami Police officer spoke with Miami-Dade detectives and shared that he had seen the same BMW driving donuts in an earlier intersection takeover at NW 37th Ave 25th St. on May 18, adding that he had recognized the white bumper. Espinosa was charged and taken to TGK.