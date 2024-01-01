Authorities alarmed by rash of dangerous, intersection takeovers seen in new videos

MIAMI - Authorities tell CBS News Miami that they are alarmed by a rash of dangerous and illegal intersection takeovers this holiday weekend.

New videos show dozens of people watching as cars careen out of control while doing "donuts" and others using their cell phones to capture the chaos.

Intersection takeovers happened at at least three locations in MIami-Dade.

At N.W. 17th Avenue and 95th St., fireworks are set off and gasoline is poured on the street and a fire breaks out. As police arrive, those involved are seen taking off.

One worried neighbor who did not want to show his face told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "It's a danger to kids and the old people and just regular pedestrians. There are just no concerns for the law and safety."

There was a similar scene at S.W. 40th St. and 67th Ave. where a fire also broke out and another intersection takeover at N.W. 119th St. and 32ND Ave.

Former Miami Police Jorge Colina told CBS News Miami that he is alarmed.

"It's extremely dangerous not just for the people that are participating but you are potentially liable," he said. "If you are an observer, if you are posting on social media, you are culpable. You can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor and you can be fined up to $1,000. You can have your license revoked and you can have your vehicle impounded. So the state is taking this very seriously."

Colina said, "The mere fact that you sent as an observer makes you as guilty as people participating. I think that is the part that people are not absorbing."

Colina also said the takeovers jeopardize public safety.

"You can be stopping first responders from getting to a scene because you have to close off a major thoroughfare. We have seen takeovers that have gone wrong and people have been harmed and this is very dangerous."

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police said, "These unlawful acts hinder county services and pose a danger to the residents of Miami-Dade County. Our Homeland Security Bureau detectives are investigating the incident to identify the individuals responsible."

They say anyone who can help should call MIami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).