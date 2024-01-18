MDPD: Drag racing, street takeover organizer arrested

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department said they have arrested a man they say organized drag racing events and intersection takeovers in the county.

Investigators identified Jose Alfredo Martinez, 32, as the "main organizer."

Martinez faces a slew of charges including, Drag Racing, Resisting Officer w/o Violence, Reckless Driving, Inciting Riot and Obstructing a Highway.

Detectives learned Martinez had recently fled from the Florida Highway Patrol during a routine traffic stop.

Martinez had been out on bond for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Officers with Violence charges.

"These individuals organize car meets for the sole purpose of engaging in reckless and dangerous actions across our county, which include drag racing, burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts," police said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477