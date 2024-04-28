Man dead, another arrested after bicyclist gets hit following Pompano Beach street takeover

POMPANO BEACH — One man is dead and another is in police custody after a bicyclist was hit following a Broward County street takeover early Sunday morning.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday evening that they had arrested 22-year-old Kenroy Jackson Jr. of Hollywood for his involvement in the fatal crash in Pompano Beach. Jackson currently faces several charges, including aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in an unlawful race.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., BSO Traffic Homicide detectives responded to the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue about a crash between a car and a bicyclist.

According to investigators, BSO deputies responded to a street takeover nearby at the Andrews and McNab Road intersection. Upon arrival, Jackson — who was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300 coupe — hit a marked BSO K9 vehicle before fleeing the scene northbound on Andrews.

At this point, Jackson attempted to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of his car, detectives said. His vehicle then spun around and slid over the pavement, toward the bicycle lane and sidewalk.

Meanwhile, a man named Eric Gray was riding his bike and traveling south inside the bicycle lane on northbound Andrews and approaching Northwest 15th Avenue. According to preliminary investigations, the rear driver's side of Jackson's car hit Gray, throwing him and his bike northward while the car continued sliding before rolling west backward over the median.

Jackson's car came to a final stop on the median facing east while Gray and his bike landed in the northbound lanes of Andrews. Gray was pronounced dead on the scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics.

Investigators stated that before the crash, deputies lost Jackson's car and came upon the crash after it happened. Also, he tried to run away from the scene but was caught by responding deputies.

Jackson was then booked into BSO Main Jail. According to BSO, additional charges may be pending and the investigation continues.