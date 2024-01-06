5 arrests made in Miami-Dade intersection takeover enforcement operations

HIALEAH — Five young adults were arrested during two intersection takeover enforcement operations this week in Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced in a Saturday afternoon press release that five people between the ages of 18 and 23 were arrested and are facing drag racing and other related charges:

Jearial Garcia, 21, of Margate — aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, openly carrying a weapon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and drag racing

Andres Culp, 18, of Plantation — highway drag racing

Joshua Dalmond, 23, of Miami — drag racing

Cameron Lomax, 19, of Miramar — drag racing and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license

Chelsy Gamez, 20, of Miami — passenger involved in highway drag racing

According to MDPD, all suspects were involved in intersection takeovers across Northwest Miami-Dade from Dec. 30, 2023, through Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The enforcement operation — which consisted of the Homeland Security Bureau, Intelligence and Investigations Section, the Priority Response Team, Robbery Intervention and North Operations Division uniform patrol units — also led to 16 citations, 1 impounded vehicle, 1 impounded gun and 1 juvenile curfew violation.

On December 30 around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 151st Street and Northwest 7th Avenue, several vehicles were blocking the roadway when a hoodless Dodge charger — driven by Dalmond — approached the intersection and began doing donuts in the pit while spectators watched and recorded for about 10 minutes.

Dalmond then drove to three other intersection takeovers nearby and did more donuts for spectators, according to the arrest affidavit. Then on the morning of New Year's Eve, Dalmond and his car made two more appearances at intersection takeovers in the area. He was later arrested on January 2 at his home.

Meanwhile at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue on January 2 around 2 a.m., Lomax and Gamez made an appearance in a white Corvette and drove donuts in the pit of that respective takeover, to which they were identified by police in an Instagram video. They were arrested on Saturday.

Then on Saturday around 1:40 a.m., Garcia and Culp were found making donuts at the I-75 Park & Ride in Hialeah, driving red Mazda Miata and gray Chevrolet Tahoe, respectively. When unmarked police vehicles approached their group, the spectators and drivers dispersed, leading officers on a short pursuit before their arrests.