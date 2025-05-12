Live Updates: Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial continues as hotel security director testifies
- Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial in Manhattan federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting, trafficking and otherwise exploiting women over multiple decades prior to his September arrest.
- Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
- The criminal trial will highlight claims made by four women, including Combs' ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and three who will testify anonymously.
- Combs, 55, is being held without bail and could face life in prison if convicted on all counts. He rejected a plea deal offered in the final pre-trial hearing. The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.
Cross-examination of Phillip begins
The defense started its cross examination by asking Phillip if the male revue service he worked for prohibited prostitution. Phillip said it was prohibited.
The defense asked if it was his job to help build up the revue, and whether he helped develop the business model. Phillips said he did.
Witness testifies he saw combs attack Ventura
Phillip testified he saw Combs attack Ventura at her residence.
He testified that Ventura was on her computer when Combs called to her. She told him to hold on a second, and then a bottle flew past her and struck the wall. He testified that Combs walked over to her and dragged her by her hair into the bedroom, and that it sounded as though he was slapping her as she was screaming "I'm sorry."
He testified the violence came out of nowhere, that he found it terrifying, and that he didn't know what to do.
Phillip said he didn't intervene or report the incident because he was afraid.
Further encounters followed, witness testifies
Phillip testified he engaged in similar encounters with them at two hotels as well as Combs' personal residence and Ventura's.
The witness testified that whichever rooms they had encounters in, the curtains were always fully shut, there were candles, bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant. He testified he was asked to pick up those things from the pharmacy on a few occasions.
He testified that Combs would tell them what sex acts to do, and shared graphic details.
Witness describes encounter at hotel
Phillip testified he entered the room and saw a man sitting on the right side of the room wearing a white robe with a bandana over his face from the nose down with a baseball cap on his head. He couldn't see the man's face clearly.
He testified there were bottles of baby oil and another personal lubricant on the table.
Phillip testified that as soon as the man spoke, he knew it was Combs.
He testified that he and Ventura ended up having sex while Combs observed and performed a sex act.
Ventura then gave him several thousand dollars, Phillip testified.
Combs then asked if he would like to continue seeing them, Phillip testified. Ventura then took his phone number and he left the hotel.
A few minutes later, Ventura texted him, asking him to send her an intimate photograph, he testified.
She then asked him if he could come back to see her again, which he then did, Phillip testified.
Second witness starts testimony
The next witness called to the stand, Daniel Phillip, testified he was the manager of a male revue show in New York who said he received money from Ventura "to have sex with her," and that Combs was present at the time.
He testified he met Ventura through his boss in 2012 or 2013. He said his boss contacted him one evening and couldn't find any Black dancers, as requested, so Phillip was asked if he'd mind going to do the job himself. It was at a hotel in Gramercy Park for a bachelorette party.
Phillip testified that he was expecting to do a strip tease and then leave. When he arrived however, Ventura greeted him at her hotel room and asked him if it was OK if it would be just the two of them. He said he was expecting to see a group of women in the room, but it was only her. She was wearing lingerie, and she invited him into the room.
Ventura told him him it was her birthday, and her husband wanted to do something special, he testified. She asked if he wouldn't mind rubbing baby oil on her and giving her a massage and see where things went from there.
Phillip testified he didn't know her name at the time, but later learned it was Ventura.
Florez testimony wraps up
During re-direct, prosecutors asked Florez if he was to document every single detail in his reports. He replied "no."
Florez also said Combs did not appear drunk or high during the encounter.
Florez said Combs told him he didn't want anyone to know about the incident when he handed him a stack of cache.
He added that the hallway video is from motion sensor-equipped cameras.
His testimony then concluded.
Cross examination of Florez begins
Florez said Combs was cordial to him when he arrived at the scene, and that he didn't see him making any aggressive movements toward Ventura when he arrived.
Florez said nobody alerted law enforcement about the incident.
Florez was asked why he didn't note in his report that he made at the time that Venture wanted to leave and that Combs said something to the effect indicating she couldn't leave. He responded he didn't think it was significant at the time, because the two were going back and forth.
Florez was questioned about why he remembers it nine years later but it wasn't important enough to write down at the time.
Combs' lawyers wanted video excluded from trial
Prosecutors played for jurors the 2016 hotel security video of Combs and R&B singer Casandra Ventura, his then-girlfriend, in Los Angeles.
Combs' lawyers tried to convince Judge Arun Subramanian to exclude the footage from the trial by arguing it was only a "glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship." But Subramanian said they failed to convince him and he ruled prosecutors could use it.
In 2024, CNN obtained and published the video of Combs throwing Ventura to the floor, kicking her and dragging her.
Ventura had accused Combs of rape and physical abuse in a 2023 lawsuit, which also alleged he paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.
Combs apologized for his actions in the video but denied Ventura's allegations in the lawsuit, which was settled the day after it was filed.
Prosecution plays 2016 hotel security video
After the jury was shown the hotel's incident report from 2016, which included pictures of damage, prosecutors started playing the security tape.
The video does not have audio, so Florez was describing it frame-by-frame.
Florez said he recorded the video of the incident on his cellphone, because his wife would not have believed him otherwise. He said there are no other copies and that he did not download the video from the hotel because he didn't have the password.
Florez said he discussed the incident with a supervisor and other security guards, and showed them the tape.
The prosecution had no further questions.
Combs pinned after trying to grab guard's phone
Ventura left the hotel, but Florez said he didn't know what happened to her afterwards. He asked if she wanted police called, but she kept saying she just wanted to leave.
Florez said Combs thought he was being recorded and grabbed a security guard's phone when they were advising him about the hotel's rules.
Florez said he grabbed Combs and pinned him, then went into the hallway to take a picture of the property damage.
Combs threw a stack of money at guard
Combs and Ventura continued arguing before she ultimately left the hotel room, Florez said.
He said Combs called over to him. He turned around and Combs was holding a stack of money.
"He threw it at me," Florez said.
"Don't tell anyone," he said Combs told him.
Florez did not remember how much money Combs threw, but showed it was about the length of one's thumb to pinky. He said he did not take the money.
"You're not gonna leave"
Florez said Ventura appeared scared and was in the corner covered up in a hoodie. Combs was slumped over wearing a towel and socks, he said.
Florez said Ventura wanted to get her phone and bag, but Combs told her "you're not gonna leave." He said he told Combs she's leaving if she wants to.
He went back to the room with them and stuck his foot in the door to keep it open, he said, There was also another man sitting in the bedroom who was not engaging, he said.
Officer describes 2016 hotel incident
Florez said there was a call about a woman in distress at the hotel.
He said he checked the cameras and saw a male pacing back and forth on the 6th floor. He did not see a woman in the video and thought something must've happened, he said.
He said he did not know who the man was at first, but recognized Combs when he arrived on the floor and saw him in a towel.
Ventura was in a corner, he said. But he didn't know who she was until he went home and told his wife what happened.
Prosecution calls LAPD officer as 1st witness
Israel Florez, a Los Angeles police officer, is the prosecution's first witness. He worked at the hotel in LA's Century City area where the 2016 security tape of Combs and his then-girlfriend Ventura came from.
Before starting his job with LAPD in 2018, Florez worked for a company that provides security to high-rise buildings and hotels. He was also a U.S. Army reservist for over 15 years.
Jurors were asked about familiarity with celebrities
Hundreds of potential jurors were screened for the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. They were asked to fill out questionnaires gauging their familiarity with the case and ability to be fair and impartial.
Members of the jury pool were asked if they were familiar with a list of some 190 celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West and Mike Myers, though it was unclear how or if those names are related to the trial. They were also asked if they were victims of sexual assault and if they could be fair and impartial after seeing videos of sexually explicit content and violence.
Jurors were sworn in Monday morning after a delay on Friday over whether the defense could question one of Combs' accusers about her history with violence.
Diddy's gray hair
Combs has been held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September arrest. His formerly jet-black hair is now almost completely gray because dye isn't allowed at the jail.
Combs, who had his own fashion line, has worn yellow jail uniforms in pretrial hearings. But for the trial, the judge said he can have up to five button-down shirts, five pairs of pants, five sweaters, five pairs of socks and two pairs of shoes without laces.
Under federal court rules, no photos or video of the trial will be allowed. Courtroom sketches are permitted.
Prosecutors in the Combs trial
Eight assistant U.S. attorneys, including seven who are women, are prosecuting Combs. Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, is one of them. She also prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, a Columbia Law School graduate and former clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is overseeing the trial. Former President Joe Biden appointed Subramanian to the federal bench in 2022.
Lunch break
Court is breaking for lunch until 1:15 p.m., when the first witness is expected to testify.
Combs paid for porn actors, not prostitution, defense says
Combs is charged with two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution, but his lawyers claimed he was paying men for their time and experience as porn actors.
Jurors will hear from a company that advertises online for time and experience with sex, not actual sex, the defense said.
They urged jurors to listen closely to the evidence and not to "impose your moral beliefs."
"He did not commit any of these acts"
The defense went through many of the allegations against Combs and told jurors that witnesses may lie to corroborate the claims.
Combs' payment to the hotel security guard was to prevent bad publicity for both he and Cassie, not to obstruct a law enforcement investigation, they said.
The defense said there were no kidnappings and Combs was not involved in the alleged arson. They said the employee allegedly kidnapped worked for Combs for over a decade and asked to work for him after her employment ended.
"Was this person actually kidnapped? Listen to her testimony," Combs' defense attorney said.
The drug trafficking allegations are linked to personal drugs for Combs and the women he was with, not an enterprise, the defense said.
The role of jealousy
The defense told jurors they will hear from women who "made free choices every single day for years" and were "all getting something" from Combs.
They said to watch closely the role jealousy plays in the trial, from the witnesses and Combs.
Evidence from over 20 years will show the same women remained in consensual relationships with Combs for years, and that breaches of trust and jealousy drove domestic violence, the defense said.
They also said jurors may see things that make them uncomfortable, like kinky sex.
"You are not here to judge [Combs] and his sexual preferences," the defense said.
Combs is not charged with being "a jerk"
The defense told jurors "Sean Combs has a bad temper," that sometimes he gets so angry he's out of control, and some evidence will not portray him in a good light.
They said jurors might think Combs is "a jerk" at times, but that he's not charged with being mean or a jerk.
The defense claimed any violence shown in the trial is not connected to any racketeering, sex trafficking or prostitution.
"Domestic violence is not sex trafficking," they said, adding if Combs was charged with domestic violence or assault that they would not be here now.
The defense told the jury that Combs "is a drug user" and "you may know of his love of baby oil," but those are not federal crimes.
Combs' defense gives opening statements
Combs defense team opened saying the case is not complicated and that it's about voluntary adult choices in consensual relationships.
"This case is not about what you heard on the news," they told the jury.
They said their defense will tell the story of a man from Harlem who created a lawful business from nothing and gave people opportunities.
"People are drawn to him," they said.
On the racketeering charge, they said no witnesses will say they were part of a corrupt enterprise because "there was not one."
Evidence of "freak-offs"
Prosecutors said jurors will see videos of Combs' so-called "freak-offs," which he allegedly used to blackmail people. They said jurors will hear Combs directing people and see them high on ecstasy pretending to enjoy themselves.
Videos and pictures show Combs beating a woman during a "freak-off," prosecutors said. Jurors will also see evidence of injuries from an attack that happened less than one year ago, they said.
Prosecutors said evidence will also show jurors what was inside Combs' homes when they were searched, like guns, a so-called "med bag" of drugs, lubricant and high heels.
Witnesses for the prosecution
Prosecutors said they will call two women, including Cassie, to describe Combs' "freak-offs" in painstaking detail.
Jurors will hear from some of Combs' employees, including a personal assistant he allegedly forced himself on sexually and others he ordered to buy drugs. They will detail how they were expected to keep quiet, the prosecution said.
Escorts will testify how Combs directed them to touch each other and that he filmed certain acts, they said.
"Endless resources and a loyal inner circle"
Prosecutors said they will show how Combs' inner circle worked on damage control, including trying to stop the release of the 2016 security tape of Combs attacking Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel.
They said he tried to pay off a hotel security guard with a wad of cash, then had another security guard broker the deal. He gave the guard a brown paper bag containing $100,000 cash in exchange for the tape, they said.
Prosecutors said jurors will see the signed agreement barring the hotel security guard from speaking after being paid.
"This case is not about a celebrity's private sexual preferences"
Prosecutors said Combs used his power to force people into having sex. They said he threatened them, drugged them and used violence.
They also allege he transported women across state lines and even out of the country for sex acts.
"This case is not about a celebrity's private sexual preferences," a prosecutor said.
The prosecutor went on to describe a graphic sex act involving a male escort and Ventura.
Combs relied on inner circle, prosecution says
Prosecutors said evidence will show Combs' businesses made him rich and powerful by relying on an inner circle of bodyguards, chiefs of staff and other high-ranking employees, who worked to promote his power and carefully cultivate his reputation.
They said Combs expected his inner circle to cater to his desires, including sexual ones. He used his resources to "sexually exploit" multiple women, they said, adding there's evidence Combs had a man's car set on fire and dangled a woman over a balcony.
Prosecutors said Combs had impossible demands. When employees failed to meet them, he threw things at them, pressured them to take drugs and sexually assaulted one.
Opening statements begin
Federal prosecutors have started laying out their case against Combs for the jury.
"To the public he was Puff Daddy or Diddy, a cultural icon, a businessman, larger than life. But there was another side to him," a prosecutor said.
The prosecution said Combs had an inner circle of body guards and employees who helped cover up crimes for 20 years.
They said Combs abused his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, for years and that "he beat her brutally," "flinging her around like a rag doll," after finding out she was dating another man.
The jury is seated and sworn in
The jury is sworn in and being given their instructions.
The jury is selected
The 12 jury members and six alternates have been selected and the jury is seated.
The group includes 12 men and six women.
"All rise"
The judge enters the courtroom and the final proceedings start before the jury is seated and sworn in.
Combs enters courtroom
Combs entered the courtroom at around 8:51 a.m. wearing a sweater (beige or light gray) over a collared shirt and what appears to be khaki pants.
His mother and six children were seated in the second row behind the defense. He gave them a thumbs up, made a heart shape with his hands and blew a kiss. The kids smiled and pumped their fists.
Combs put on glasses and asked for more water.
Combs rejected plea deal days before trial
Combs rejected a plea deal that was offered in the final pre-trial hearing, after he pleaded not guilty to all counts, including transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking.
During the pre-trial hearing on May 1, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs to confirm he was of sound mind and not on any drugs. He then asked Combs if he rejected the prosecution's offer.
"Yes, I do," Combs said.
Details of what was offered in the potential plea deal were not given.
Trial schedule
Opening statements in the Sean "Diddy" Combs federal sex trafficking and racketeering are expected to start today at the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
First, the jury must be sworn in.
Trial proceedings are expected to go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for the first week, then 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily the following weeks.
The trial is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.
Can I watch the trial live?
Per federal rules, photos and videos from inside court are not allowed, so there is no broadcast or livestream of Combs' trial.
Only courtroom sketches are permitted.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer will provide real-time updates from the courthouse in this live blog.