These on-sale iRobot Roombas can help keep your floors clean during Thanksgiving and Christmas

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming. They're especially helpful during the holidays when you're having visitors, hosting meals and trying to keep your floors free of mud and leaves during the colder months. Plus, right now you can score some incredible deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are some of the best robot vacuums of 2023, They can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Because these iRobot robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down on Amazon before the holidays.

Best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Amazon

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot robot vacuums now.

iRobot Roomba s9+: $599 (40% off)

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is currently available at a 40% discount on Amazon. This model is hailed as the smartest and most powerful robot vacuum in the lineup. It boasts 40 times the suction power compared to other iRobot Roomba models, features the brand's signature three-stage cleaning system, utilizes vSLAM navigation to learn your home's layout and create a personalized Smart Map, and comes equipped with 30% wider dual rubber brushes that can effectively handle long pet hair. What's more, you can control it remotely using your smart device.

Get it now for $599 (regularly $999).

Why we like the iRobot Roomba s9+:

It's the brand's smartest, most powerful robot vacuum.

It features 40 times more suction power than other models.

It's great for picking up pet and human hair.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $469 (25% off)



The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently $469, reduced from $800.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba j7+:

The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls.

Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair -- it's our choice for the best robot vacuum for pet hair

The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin.

The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean on floors and carpets.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (42% off)



The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 42% off, at $159, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

