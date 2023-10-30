Simplify your holiday cleanup and score the iRobot Braava on sale for $299 at Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot

Keeping hardwood and tile floors clean during the holidays can be a major challenge, but we've found a solution to keep muddy shoe prints and wet paw marks at bay. Robot mops can keep your floors sparkling clean while you sit back and relax -- plus, Amazon just marked down one of best robot mops of 2023. Right now, you can score the bestselling iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop for a whopping 34% off.

Stop lugging around mops and buckets of water, and instead check out this hot robot mop deal. You'll get squeaky clean floors while doing... pretty much nothing. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured Amazon to find the best robot mop deal that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to save on the iRobot Bravaa m6 robot mop at Amazon today.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $299 (34% off)



Amazon

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. If you have an existing iRobot device, like an iRobot Roomba vacuum, controlling both devices in one app is convenient.

"The robot is generally really great at methodically cleaning the floor," one pet owner says. "It does a simple back and forth pattern, so misses are rare. It easily takes care of dirty paw prints, slobber marks, simple kitchen spills, and water marks were my dog dribbled water across the floor."

The mop is currently on sale for $299 (regularly $450).

What we like about the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop:

It recharges itself and then resumes cleaning if it runs out of battery while mopping your home.

The robot mop uses vSLAM navigation to build a detailed smart map of your home, and allows you to target specific rooms to help avoid missing spots.

It can suggest personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits.

Related content from CBS Essentials