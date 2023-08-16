Monos Carry-On luggage review: Is it worth the splurge for your next trip?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been eyeing new luggage for an upcoming vacation, you might have seen Monos luggage come up in your searches. Monos is one of the most popular luggage brands of 2023. People love Monos luggage for its modern design, cool colors, durability and practical features such as built-in compression pads, TSA-approved locks and organized compartments. But Monos luggage isn't always the most affordable option. Is it worth the price tag?

If you've been debating whether or not to take the plunge and purchase the sleek, aesthetically-pleasing carry-on, I'm here to help. I took a vacation last week with a brand new Monos luggage set, and I'm back to give you the rundown on whether the Monos Carry-On is actually worth your money.

Monos has been called "the Apple of luggage" by its fans, thanks to the brand's sleek designs and high quality. But as with Apple products, Monos luggages comes at a premium price. Before you splurge on a new luggage set for summer or fall travel, I'm here to let you know whether Monos luggage is worth the splurge.

What we love about Monos luggage

Before we dive into my experience, let's discuss why Monos luggage is so beloved. The first thing is the design. Monos suitcases come in a bunch of great colors (including a new sage green colorway) that will make your luggage stand out at the airport and on social media. Monos luggage also comes with top-of-the-line features such as an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Monos luggage is renowned for its durable, high-quality, vegan-friendly materials. Each Monos suitcase includes a lifetime limited warranty, while Monos bags are backed by a two-year limited warranty. This ensures your confidence in the lasting quality of your purchase. If you're someone like me, who prefers eco-conscious and cruelty-free bags and luggage but still wants premium, trendy options, then Monos is a great choice.

My experience traveling with the Monos Carry-On

The first thing I noticed while traveling with my new Monos Carry-On was how easy it was to maneuver. It glided along perfectly, expertly handling sharp turns, abrupt stops and uneven flooring. If you travel with pets or small children, you'll enjoy how lightweight this luggage is and how smooth and effortless it is to roll. You can basically forget about it and focus on your family while you're walking through the airport or hotel.

I was also pleased with the durability. The outer material of the Monos Carry-On does not feel as heavy as many other brands' luggage, but it is surprisingly sturdy. The polycarbonate shell made it through some bumps and falls without any scratches or damage to the suitcase itself, or the contents inside it.

Overall, I definitely found a new appreciation for Monos luggage after taking this carry-on on vacation. Sometimes, social media-loved brands like this that focus heavily on aesthetics don't back up the premium look with premium quality, but that is clearly not the case with Monos.

It's a fun, stylish brand for Instagram-worthy photos, but it's also more than that. The brand's easy maneuverability and lightweight design make it an excellent choice for parents, pet owners and seniors seeking effortless travel without heavy baggage or stuck wheels.

Monos Carry-On luggage options

Monos has a couple of different carry-ons to choose from. I have the standard carry-on and love it for my personal travel style, but other travelers may want to take advantage of some additional space or features included with the Monos Carry-On Plus or Monos Carry-On Pro.

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

This carry-on is more compact than the other carry-on I own. It measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. I tend to go on a lot of short weekend trips, and this size was great for me for my recent four-day vacation. I like that it's smaller and lightweight, as that makes it easier to roll and lift into an overhead bin or the car.

I found the suitcase incredibly easy to maneuver and reviewers also praise the suitcase for its ease of use: "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces. The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed," a reviewer says. "The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Why I like the Monos Carry-On:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.



The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," shared one reviewer on the Monos website.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a 2 to 5 day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Enjoy the added gadget protector of the Pro model in a larger size. However, one thing to note before buying this model is that it may not fit in the overhead bin of smaller planes.

"I can't believe how many zippered compartments there are for various things. Everything is high quality. The outer pocket is a no-brainer to me; spend the extra money on it if you can, especially if you travel with a computer," a buyer says via the Monos site.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro Plus:

It combines the benefits of the Monos Carry-On Pro and Monos Carry-On Plus styles.

It can fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines.

It features a spacious interior with three interior pockets and three zippered pouches.

More top-rated luggage options

