2 arrested after attempted burglary at San Fernando Valley home, Los Angeles police say

Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after they tried to break into a home in the Porter Ranch area, marking yet another incident in a troubling crime trend in the San Fernando Valley.

Police were called to a home in the 12200 block of Beaufait Avenue at around 9:10 p.m. upon learning of a burglary in progress, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

They were alerted when one of the two suspects allegedly tried to open the back door of the home but ran from the area after one of the homeowner's dogs started barking inside. Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who said that no one was able to get inside their home and nothing was taken.

After a search of the area, police located both suspects, who police said are teenagers, hiding nearby and took both into custody. They were located with the help of an LAPD helicopter flying over the area, which tracked the alleged burglars via infrared scanners.

Police said both will be booked for trespassing and attempted burglary.

Aerial footage showed officers searching bushes where the suspects were found and recovering what looked to be discarded clothing.

The incident is the latest is a string of burglaries and break-ins plaguing San Fernando Valley residents since the start of April. There have been more than a dozen reported incidents in neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Valley Village, Toluca Lake, Valley Glen and Studio City.

Both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell have publicly addressed the crimes, stating that steps were being taken to increase police visibility in the impacted area by adding patrols and holding community meetings to help homeowners keep their properties safe.