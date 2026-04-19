North Hollywood neighbors band together amidst San Fernando Valley crime wave

A group of North Hollywood neighbors has banded together to try to keep their neighborhood safe in the face of a crime wave plaguing the San Fernando Valley.

"It's very nice to have a community," said Karin Gault. "We look out for each other. It's very important right now."

After nearly two weeks of burglaries and break-ins, targeting homes in North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Sylmar, Valley Village, Valley Glen and Toluca Lake, among other neighborhoods, local authorities have stepped up patrols in the area. Despite this, two break-ins were reported over the weekend in North Hollywood and Studio City.

Late Saturday night, one of the homes that Gault usually walks her dog past was targeted by burglars who entered through a second-story balcony and took off with cash and valuables, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA.

Because of this, their usual nightly troupe of dog walkers turned into a neighborhood watch party.

"It's just really disturbing, because there's been so many," Gault said.

Residents think that the sudden surge in crimes and the apparent randomness with which happening may require a greater response than just city resources.

"It's great if the community does stuff, or our tax dollars does stuff, for sure, and that should be expected," said Dustin Heindel. "But in the end, I think you should do what you need to do to protect yourself."

CBS LA has reached out to Mayor Karen Bass' office for a response on the pair of additional burglaries that occurred over the weekend, but has not yet heard back.