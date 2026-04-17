Los Angeles police investigate burglary, break-in spree at homes in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a spree of burglaries at homes in the San Fernando Valley overnight. Police are looking to see if any of the crimes may have been related.

The LAPD arrested a man for trespassing in the Hollywood Hills on Holly Drive. Police say he did not break into the home. But 15 minutes later in West Hollywood on Hayworth Avenue, a homeowner saw three people inside their home on security cameras taking belongings. No one was home when the incident occurred.

It's not clear if any of these break-ins or attempts are connected to one another.

CBS LA also reported an incident in Granada Hills where a homeowner saw someone inside their home on their security camera feed. Police say the burglar was armed with a crowbar.

The LAPD says that since the start of this year, up to April 11, there were 156 burglaries investigated in the North Hollywood Division, where most of these incidents occurred.

Police say that it's actually down 45% from the same time frame in 2025. While that may look good for crime stats, it doesn't ease neighbors' concerns and frustrations.

Aside from the arrest for trespassing overnight, there have been no arrests made in the other burglary cases.