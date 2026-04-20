LAPD to increase "high visibility" patrols in response to rash of San Fernando Valley burglaries

Following a string of residential burglaries and break-ins over the last couple of weeks in the San Fernando Valley, "high-visibility" police patrols, including mounted and air patrols, along with specialized units and detectives, will be used to combat crime in the area, authorities said.

During a Monday news conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell addressed the recent crime wave affecting neighborhoods in North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Sylmar, Valley Village, Valley Glen, and Toluca Lake, among other places.

"We all have zero, zero tolerance for what has happened and what has been happening in the Valley, in terms of the burglaries," Bass said. "It reminds us of a series of burglaries we saw in Encino last year."

She noted the police department quickly responded and took down the crew responsible for the Encino crimes. "And today we are once again surging resources and acting strategically to stop these latest burglaries and apprehend the perpetrators."

The mayor also thanked Valley residents for their vigilance and persistence, as residents in North Hollywood banded together with a nightly dog-walking troupe to serve as neighborhood watch.

The police chief said all available resources are deployed to this issue, with advanced technology and coordinated intelligence being used in the most impacted areas to identify patterns and track suspects.

"Despite budget constraints and resource challenges, we are actively combating, tracking, and arresting these burglary crews with all of our energy and resources," McDonnell said, noting they are sophisticated and organized crews, some of which are international.

"Cases like this require patience, time, and frequently extensive follow-up."

McDonnell pointed to a recent burglary arrest in the Topanga area, where the suspect was also linked to 29 additional cases across the city, many of those in the San Fernando Valley.

"At present, Metropolitan Division has identified 49 suspects, with nine caught in the act of burglarizing homes, since the beginning of the year," McDonnell said. He pointed out that year to date in the Valley Bureau, which encompasses the entire San Fernando Valley, residential burglaries are down 48%.

"I want the people of the city to know this, your LAPD is focused, we're relentless, and we won't stop until your neighborhoods are safe," McDonnell said, noting neighbors helping neighbors play a vital role in public safety.