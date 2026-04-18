Police investigating North Hollywood home burglary as San Fernando Valley crime surge continues

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating yet another home burglary in the San Fernando Valley, after a North Hollywood property was targeted late Saturday night.

Details surrounding the incident remained limited as the preliminary investigation got underway, but aerial footage showed five LAPD officers standing outside of a home on Burbank Boulevard with guns drawn as they entered following a burglary call.

Investigators were seen walking in and out of the home as they interviewed neighbors and scoured the area for evidence. The family living at the home was not present when the burglary occurred, police told CBS LA.

It's unclear exactly what was taken, but neighbors said that the burglars were inside the home for about 15 minutes and took off with a large amount of valuables.

There have not yet been any reports of arrests connected to the incident.

This is the latest in an extensive series of burglaries and break-ins plaguing the San Fernando Valley, which prompted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to request increased patrols near Ventura Boulevard and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Early Saturday morning, a Sherman Oaks jewelry store was broken into when suspects tunneled through the wall of the store's bathroom, and earlier in the week, a Valley Glen home became one of at least five homes burglarized in the last week.