San Fernando Valley theft concerns renewed as Studio City home burglarized overnight

A Studio City home was burglarized overnight and police were called to another in Toluca Lake, stoking fears for residents amid a wave of break-ins throughout the San Fernando Valley.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to a home on Sunshine Terrace around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after the resident arrived and found the back door open and the house clearly ransacked. In a dramatic scene, officers were captured on video approaching the home with guns drawn, looking for a suspect.

As of Wednesday morning, it's not clear what, if anything, was stolen from the home. Police believe there were at least two suspects, but no further details were released.

Just a few miles away in Toluca Lake, officers responded to multiple calls about alleged attempted burglaries, including one on Biloxi Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police said suspects tried to enter a home but were unsuccessful.

Concerns are high throughout the valley after a rash of recent incidents. On Monday, Mayor Karen Bass and police Chief Jim McDonnell held a news conference where they pledged to increase patrols in the area.

"We all have zero, zero tolerance for what has happened and what has been happening in the Valley, in terms of the burglaries," Bass said. "It reminds us of a series of burglaries we saw in Encino last year."

Bass and McDonnell both pointed to recent burglary arrests in the Valley and throughout the city, and asked for the public's patience as law enforcement attempts to solve the problem.

In some cases, however, patience could be running thin. In North Hollywood, a group of neighbors has banded together, turning their daily dog walking into impromptu neighborhood watches.

Those North Hollywood residents appreciated the city's commitment toward ramping up resources in the fight against crime, but acknowledged that the community plays a part in keeping each other's homes safe.

"It's great if the community does stuff, or our tax dollars does stuff, for sure, and that should be expected," said Dustin Heindel. "But in the end, I think you should do what you need to do to protect yourself."

The LAPD asks homeowners and residents to report any suspicious activity they see or capture on security cameras. They reminded people to keep doors and windows locked and to avoid broadcasting any vacation plans on social media.