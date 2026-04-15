LAPD investigating Valley Glen home burglary as string of San Fernando Valley crimes continues

Los Angeles police are investigating a home burglary that happened in Valley Glen late Wednesday night, just hours after another San Fernando Valley home was also targeted.

Officers were called to the home, located in the 6800 block of Vanscoy Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m., upon learning of a burglary, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found that the home had been broken into, but the suspects were nowhere to be found.

The shattered back door of a home that was the target of an alleged burglary in Valley Glen late Tuesday, April 15, 2026. CBS LA

Aerial footage captured by SkCal showed that the glass backdoor of the home had been shattered.

Police were unable to provide information on the suspects involved as they began their investigation. It's unclear how much, if anything, was taken from inside the home. Officers also did not say if anyone was inside the house when the alleged burglars entered.

The incident is one in a string of recent crimes that have been plaguing San Fernando Valley residents. Along with Tuesday night's Valley Village burglary, LAPD officers are also investigating an incident at a North Hollywood coffee shop and a pursuit with burglary suspects that ran from the valley to South Los Angeles on Tuesday.