LAPD to increase patrols in San Fernando Valley after string of burglaries

The Los Angeles Police Department will increase patrols along the San Fernando Valley's Ventura Boulevard following a string of home burglaries in the past week.

Mayor Karen Bass said officers will also expand their presence in the area by placing LAPD vehicles in high-visibility locations and using license plate readers in high-risk burglary areas. Senior lead officers will also engage more with the community, according to Bass.

"The safety of every Angeleno is my number one priority. The City has zero tolerance for these recent burglaries," said Bass. "Residents deserve to feel safe in their communities, especially in their homes, and we will continue to deploy the resources necessary to keep people safe."

Bass added that the Metropolitan, Commercial Crimes and Robbery-Homicide divisions will collaborate with the detectives in the area to solve the cases.

Detectives will hold weekly meetings to discuss the burglary trends and "develop furhter response methods," according to Bass.

Since last Friday, there have been at least seven burglaries within the LAPD's North Hollywood Division, which oversees parts of Ventura Boulevard.

LAPD said that so far this year, there were 156 burglaries investigated within the North Hollywood Division, a 45% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.