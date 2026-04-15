San Fernando Valley woman says her home was ransacked by burglars during break-in

A Valley Village homeowner was left devastated after burglars ransacked her home during a break-in on Tuesday night.

Osnat Miyara said furniture was tipped over and glass was shattered throughout her home after burglars broke in around 9 p.m.

"It's terrible, it's not a good feeling, somebody walked into your closet and opened the drawers," Miyara said.

Miyara said she found out about the incident when she got a call from her alarm company that the sensors had gone off, but by the time she got there, the house was dark and the cameras were off.

She said she called her son, who saw some jewelry on the stairs, and they called 911.

Burglaries in the valley seem to be a recurring problem as security video of break-ins at businesses and homes appear on social media.

"Very sad, but I hear it's so much lately I don't know if I'm surprised," Miyara said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, burglaries are actually down not only in this area but city-wide. So far this year, there have been 156 burglaries investigated by the North Hollywood division. That's down 45% from this time in 2025.

Although her security cameras appear to have been disabled, Miyara's neighbors said they saw two men leaving her home and getting in a black car.

Police currently do not have details regarding any possible suspects, but urge anyone who may have information to contact 911.