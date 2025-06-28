Lake Fire burns at "dangerous rate of spread" in San Bernardino County, prompting evacuation orders

A rapidly-growing brush fire broke out near Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County on Saturday.

It was first reported at around 4 p.m. near the recreation area located in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, according to Cal Fire and San Bernardino County Fire Department crews.

They say that the blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, was burning at a "dangerous rate of spread" prompting them to deploy "significant augmentation of air and ground resources."

By 5:15 p.m, crews said that the fire had already burned 150 acres and had a dangerous rate of spread. Some structures were reportedly threatened as the flames continued to grow.

Firefighters requested evacuations for the area due to the blaze, which they said had a potential to engulf up to 1,000 acres as it burned to the north.

Along with Cal Fire and SBCFD, San Bernardino National Forest crews were also aiding in the firefight.

A Cal Fire vehicle parked near a San Bernardino National Forest vehicle while crews battled the Lake Fire on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Cal Fire/San Bernardino County

Evacuation orders

At around 5 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for the Silverwood Lake area, which were carried out by San Bernardino County deputies. A short time later, firefighters announced additional orders for the region south of Highway 138 from Highway 173 to Summit Valley Road.

Firefighters advised people to avoid using Highway 173 and Highway 138, as fire was burning on both sides of the latter. Highway 138 was also closed from Old Mill to the I-15 Freeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.