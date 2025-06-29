Watch CBS News
Forward rate of spread stopped on Lake Fire in San Bernardino County

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Crews made significant progress on the Lake Fire in San Bernardino County as authorities said the forward rate of spread was stopped by Sunday afternoon.

Evacuations remained in effect as of 1 p.m., but containment was up to 10% as the spread was capped at 478 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Lake Fire was first reported at about 4 p.m. Saturday near the recreation area located just south of Hesperia in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Large amounts of resources were quickly deployed as Cal Fire estimated it had the potential to spread across 1,000 acres due to dry and windy conditions.

Crews were able to control the spread on Sunday morning, however, limiting damage. According to Cal Fire, 30 structures were threatened, but none were damaged.

Cal Fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and San Bernardino National Forest crews assisted with firefighting efforts.

Evacuation zones

According to authorities, evacuation orders were still in place as of 1 p.m. Sunday. Evacuated areas included the Silverwood Lake area and the region south of Highway 138 from Highway 173 to Summit Valley Road. 

An evacuation warning was ordered for the area north of Highway 138 and Highway 173 from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road at 8 p.m. 

Dean Fioresi contributed to this report.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

