Forward rate of spread stopped on Lake Fire in San Bernardino County

Crews made significant progress on the Lake Fire in San Bernardino County as authorities said the forward rate of spread was stopped by Sunday afternoon.

Evacuations remained in effect as of 1 p.m., but containment was up to 10% as the spread was capped at 478 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Lake Fire was first reported at about 4 p.m. Saturday near the recreation area located just south of Hesperia in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Large amounts of resources were quickly deployed as Cal Fire estimated it had the potential to spread across 1,000 acres due to dry and windy conditions.

Crews were able to control the spread on Sunday morning, however, limiting damage. According to Cal Fire, 30 structures were threatened, but none were damaged.

Cal Fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and San Bernardino National Forest crews assisted with firefighting efforts.

Evacuation zones

According to authorities, evacuation orders were still in place as of 1 p.m. Sunday. Evacuated areas included the Silverwood Lake area and the region south of Highway 138 from Highway 173 to Summit Valley Road.

An evacuation warning was ordered for the area north of Highway 138 and Highway 173 from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road at 8 p.m.

contributed to this report.