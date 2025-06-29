Mindy Fire scorches over 73 acres in remote Riverside County

Firefighters battled a 50 acres brush fire burning in remote Riverside County on Sunday.

The Mindy Fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. near Decoursey Road and Minday Lane, east of Sage and north of Aguanga, according to Riverside County firefighters.

Crews said that the blaze was burning at a moderate rate.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was said to be about 73 acres with the potential to grow to 200 acres by the time firefighters contained the flames.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders are in place.

This is one of several brush fires to erupt in the Inland Empire over the weekend, with the Mandalay Fire forcing evacuations at dozens of homes in Riverside, while a different 60+ acre brush fire broke out near Banning. On Saturday, the Lake Fire scorched nearly 500 acres of brush near Silverwood Lake and the Smiley Fire burned through nearly 80 acres before San Bernardino County crews were able to gain the upper hand.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.