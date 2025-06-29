Containment grows on Smiley Fire burning in San Bernardino County

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a brush fire burning near the Riverside and San Bernardino county line that was ignited on Saturday.

It was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Smiley Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 5:45 p.m, crews said that they had halted the forward rate of spread, and by 8:15 p.m. they said that they had gained 30% containment.

On Sunday afternoon, they said that containment had grown to 65% and that after walking the perimeter of the fire, determined it had scorched about 83 acres.

At its peak, firefighters had dispatched two water-dropping helicopters and two water tenders, along with 10 fire engines to assist.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Both Cal Fire Riverside County and and San Bernardino County firefighters were joined by Redlands Fire Department crews as they battled the blaze.

Another fire erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday, torching nearly 500 acres and forcing evacuation orders near the Silverwood Lake recreational area south of Hesperia.

On Sunday, several more brush fires broke out across the Inland Empire, with the 350-acre Wolf Fire quickly burning through brush near Banning, while the Mandalay Fire forced evacuations in Riverside and the Mindy Fire scorched dozens of acres near Aguanga.