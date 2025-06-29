Watch CBS News
Local News

Containment grows on Smiley Fire burning in San Bernardino County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a brush fire burning near the Riverside and San Bernardino county line that was ignited on Saturday. 

It was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Smiley Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

By 5:45 p.m, crews said that they had halted the forward rate of spread, and by 8:15 p.m. they said that they had gained 30% containment. 

On Sunday afternoon, they said that containment had grown to 65% and that after walking the perimeter of the fire, determined it had scorched about 83 acres. 

At its peak, firefighters had dispatched two water-dropping helicopters and two water tenders, along with 10 fire engines to assist.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

Both Cal Fire Riverside County and and San Bernardino County firefighters were joined by Redlands Fire Department crews as they battled the blaze. 

Another fire erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday, torching nearly 500 acres and forcing evacuation orders near the Silverwood Lake recreational area south of Hesperia. 

On Sunday, several more brush fires broke out across the Inland Empire, with the 350-acre Wolf Fire quickly burning through brush near Banning, while the Mandalay Fire forced evacuations in Riverside and the Mindy Fire scorched dozens of acres near Aguanga. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.