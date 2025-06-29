Evacuation orders issued as fire breaks out near homes in Riverside

Evacuation orders were issued as firefighters battled a blaze burning close to homes in Riverside on Sunday.

The Mandalay Fire was first reported at around 2 p.m. in brush behind a neighborhood located at Tyler Street and Mandalay Court, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Firefighters said that five mutual aid engine companies and Cal Fire were assisting with the battle. At least one water-dropping aircraft was assisting from above.

"The city is being impacted by heavy drift smoke," said a post from the department on Facebook.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned just over 60 acres, according to Cal Fire.

As the fire continued to grow, crews issued evacuation orders for zones RIV-0309 and RIV-0310. A map of evacuation orders can be viewed here.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.