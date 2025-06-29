Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuation orders issued as fire breaks out near homes in Riverside

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Evacuation orders were issued as firefighters battled a blaze burning close to homes in Riverside on Sunday. 

The Mandalay Fire was first reported at around 2 p.m. in brush behind a neighborhood located at Tyler Street and Mandalay Court, according to the Riverside Fire Department. 

Firefighters said that five mutual aid engine companies and Cal Fire were assisting with the battle. At least one water-dropping aircraft was assisting from above. 

"The city is being impacted by heavy drift smoke," said a post from the department on Facebook

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned just over 60 acres, according to Cal Fire

As the fire continued to grow, crews issued evacuation orders for zones RIV-0309 and RIV-0310. A map of evacuation orders can be viewed here

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.