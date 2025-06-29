Firefighters battling 350-acre Wolf Fire near Banning

Riverside County firefighters are battling a quickly-growing brush fire burning in the hills near Banning.

It was first reported at around 3 p.m. in the area of the Wolfskill Truck Trail, located near Old Banning Idyllwild Road, according to Riverside County Fire Department crews.

They arrived at the scene to find the fire burning at a moderate rate of spread through vegetation.

At the time of arrival, they said the blaze had already burned around 20 acres. By 5:15 p.m. they said the fire was over 350 acres.

The Wolf Fire burning near Banning on June 29, 2025. Alert California | UC San Diego

Multiple water-dropping aircraft were dispatched to assist with the battle.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries have reported and no structures are threatened by the blaze.

The blaze is one of many to break out across the Inland Empire over the weekend. On Saturday, the Lake Fire scorched nearly 500 acres of vegetation and forced evacuations near the Silverwood Lake recreational area close to Hesperia, while the Smiley Fire burned more than 80 acres before firefighters could gain the upper hand in San Bernardino County. The next day, more evacuations were ordered when the Mandalay Fire broke out near homes in Riverside, the Wolf Fire quickly torched more than 300 acres near Banning and the Mindy Fire burned in remote Riverside County.

