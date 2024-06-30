Dalai Lama undergoes successful knee surgery in NYC

Dalai Lama in NYC to receive medical treatment Dalai Lama in NYC to receive medical treatment 00:36

NEW YORK -- The Dalai Lama is recovering after having knee surgery in New York City.

Tibet's 88-year-old spiritual leader underwent a knee replacement surgery on Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

A spokesperson for the hospital called the surgery a success and said the Dalai Lama is expected to make a full recovery. He was released Sunday morning.

Well-wishers flock to see the Dalai Lama in NYC

Hundreds of people gathered last Sunday outside the Dalai Lama's hotel in Midtown to try to catch a glimpse of his arrival. Some traveled from far away and waited hours to see him.

"Today is a special day for all of the Tibetan in New York, and we get a blessing from the Dalia Lama," Tsering Chozom said.

"I knew I had to come here for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Tenzin Kunkyi.

This is the Dalai Lama's first trip to the United States since 2017.

Earlier this month, he met with a bipartisan Congressional delegation at his home in India's Dharamshala.

Lawmakers said they were there to discuss the Resolve Tibet Act, which aims to encourage dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese officials, with the hope of finding a peaceful resolution between Tibet and Beijing.