Dalai Lama arrives in New York City to receive medical treatment

NEW YORK — The Dalai Lama, Tibet's 88-year-old spiritual leader, arrived Sunday in New York City to receive medical treatment on his knees.

Hundreds of people gathered to try to catch a glimpse as he arrived at his hotel in Midtown, Manhattan.

"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

Some of his well-wishers traveled from far away and waited hours to see him.

"Today is a special day for all of the Tibetan in New York, and we get a blessing from the Dalia Lama," Tsering Chozom said.

"I knew I had to come here for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Tenzin Kunkyi.

"It's a very happy day for all of us," Delgert Sogt added.

This is the Dalai Lama's first trip to the United States since 2017.

Dalai Lama's recent meeting with U.S. leaders

A bipartisan Congressional delegation, led by Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, visited the Dalai Lama earlier this month at his home in India's Dharamshala. The hillside town has been his headquarters since he fled from Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

The U.S. lawmakers met with officials from the Tibetan government-in-exile, which wants more autonomy for Tibet.

Beijing, which considers Tibet part of China, doesn't recognize that administration and hasn't held any dialogue with the Dalai Lama's representatives since 2010.

The lawmakers also addressed hundreds of people who gathered at a monastery outside the Dalai Lama's home, waiving American and Tibetan flags. They told the crowd a key purpose of their visit was to discuss the Resolve Tibet Act, which aims to encourage dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese officials, with the hopes of finding a peaceful resolution between Tibet and Beijing.

The bill was passed by Congress last week and should now be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into a law.