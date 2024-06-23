Watch CBS News

Dalai Lama in NYC to receive medical treatment

Hundreds gathered in Midtown on Sunday as the the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived at his hotel on West 57th Street. The 88-year-old is preparing to receive treatment on his knees. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.
