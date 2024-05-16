A timeline of violence on Metro buses and trains since the beginning of 2024

From attacks on drivers to killings of passengers, at least a dozen violent incidents have occurred at LA Metro stations or aboard the transit system's buses and trains since the start of this year.

Metro has responded with plans to deploy 20% more security personnel including uniformed officers riding buses and trains, install plexiglass barriers protecting drivers on every bus and enable cell phone service in all underground stations and aboard all moving buses and trains, among other changes. It's a response to public outcry over seemingly senseless violent crimes, which several local politicians have blamed on root causes of struggles with mental health, substance use and homelessness.

Interestingly, Metro actually recently reported a decline in the overall number of crimes against people — a figure that includes everything from aggravated assault and battery to rape and homicide. Such crimes have gone down 41% from March of last year to this year.

But it seems like the level of violence is what has changed. For instance, there was a single homicide reported each year for 2021, 2022 and 2023. But it's not even halfway through 2024 and there's been two killings, one aboard a train and the other on a bus.

There's a consensus among local public officials, Metro board members, many riders and even drivers who recently protested their working conditions that the stabbings, assaults and even homicides in recent months are in desperate need of addressing.

"We cannot and do not accept this violence as normal, and we are taking swift action to end it," said Katy Yaroslavsky, LA city councilwoman and LA Metro board member.

Here is a timeline of violent incidents since the start of 2024 up until May 16.