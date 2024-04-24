LA County deputies arrest suspect in brutal attack of Metro bus driver

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man for brutally attacking a Metro bus driver after a nearly two-week investigation.

Suspect Darnell Marshon Bray, 30, was booked for attempted murder with a bail totaling $2 million, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged attack happened at about 10:30 p.m. on April 13 at the intersection of 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue. Detectives said the bus operator was driving his route when Bray suddenly began to yell at him.

Images of Darnell Bray provided by investigators. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

When the driver stopped the bus, Bray allegedly punched the man in the face before stabbing him in the chest. Luckily, the victim jumped off the bus and was able to get away from Bray, according to investigators. Bray tried to follow the driver but walked in the opposite direction after some time.

The sheriff's department located and arrested Bray on April 24. He's expected to appear at the Compton Courthouse for his arraignment on April 26.

Anyone with information about the case or Bray is urged to contact the department at (323) 563-5000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.