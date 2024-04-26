Man stabbed with knife in South LA after argument on bus

Man stabbed with knife in South LA after argument on bus

Man stabbed with knife in South LA after argument on bus

A man was stabbed several times with a knife Friday after an argument on a Metro bus turned to violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Police said multiple people got into some kind of argument on the bus, then exited near the intersection of Adams and Figueroa Way in South Los Angeles. Officers said the suspect then stabbed the male victim and was taken into custody by LAPD after attempting the flee the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The LA Metro released a statement about the incident that reads:

This afternoon, there was an argument among three people on a bus near Figueroa Way and Adams in South Los Angeles. The operator stopped the bus to allow the arguing passengers to exit. The argument continued on the sidewalk and resulted in an apparent stabbing. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene. The bus is remaining at the scene since the passengers were witnesses.

The LAPD is leading the incident investigation. Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.