Police arrest suspect who stabbed man on Metro bus in Silver Lake

The suspect in a brutal stabbing on a Metro bus early Saturday morning has been arrested.

Officers were sent to the scene of the incident, in the 27009 block of W. Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake, at around 1:40 a.m. after learning of the stabbing, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

Investigators learned that an elderly male passenger was stabbed by another male passenger during some sort of argument, according to a Metro spokesperson.

The Metro Line 4 bus was going westbound on Sunset, the spokesperson said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested.

No further information was provided.