Suspect arrested in connection with death of man pepper-sprayed on Metro bus

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a man who died after he was pepper-sprayed during an argument on Metro bus in Koreatown last week.

LAPD West Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person pictured who was involved in the Metro bus death. LAPD

It happened on Feb. 22 just before 11 p.m., when police were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men had been involved in an argument. At some point, the suspect pepper-sprayed the victim and then ran off the bus, police said.

On Monday, police announced that they had arrested the suspect, Trayvon Isiah Willingham. He was located and arrested in 3300 block of Long Beach Boulevard by detectives with LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division/FBI Fugitive Task Force.

Willingham was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

The victim died at the scene. He was identified as 62-year-old Darryl Winborn on Monday by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Video surveillance from the scene showed police on the bus gathering evidence from the fight the night of the incident.

"Safety is our no. 1 priority and over the past year Metro has seen an overall, month-over-month reduction in serious crimes on our transit system due to our multilayered public safety plan," Metro officials said in a statement following the incident.