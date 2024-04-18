Three people attacked on LA County Metro buses in less than a week

Metro passengers continue to fear for their safety after three people were violently attacked on buses since Saturday, two of whom were drivers.

The latest attack happened in Santa Monica off Fifth Street and Colorado Avenue. A man kicked the bus door in and attacked the driver. However, the worst attack happened on Saturday night when a Metro bus driver was punched and stabbed in Willowbrook. The suspect has not been caught.

The third involved two passengers whose argument turned into a fight that led to one of them stabbing the other.

"On the bus, it's kind of a hit or miss," rider Troy Dalmasso said. "I try to sit with my back to the wall you never really know what's coming.

Passengers aren't the only ones concerned. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is the chair of Metro, expressed how Metro responded to the attack on the Willowbrook bus driver.

"The attack on a Metro bus operator is horrible and will not be tolerated," Bass stated. "Metro has stepped up the presence of transit security officers as part of its broader safety strategy."

Supervisor Janice Hahn also stated that the transportation agency will install better protections for drivers.

"I am horrified by the violence inflicted on this bus driver," she stated. "I want bus drivers to know Metro will install more secure barricades on buses in the coming months."

Metro leaders also said they are looking into the 10 routes that have the most problems.

"We're looking at our top 10 lines in which we have the largest amount of issues but we also are laying on that de-escalation training," interim Deputy Chief Robert Gummer said.

Metro said that despite the high-profile cases, crime has dropped by 18% year-to-year.