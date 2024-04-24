Suspect in deadly LA Metro stabbing will face charges

A man suspected of stabbing and killing a 67-year-old woman as she was getting off an LA Metro train earlier this week will face criminal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is expected to announce charges against 45-year-old Elliot Tramel Nowden during a news conference Wednesday. Nowden is suspected of stabbing Mirna Soza Arauz in the throat during a sudden, unprovoked attack at the Universal City/Studio City Metro B Line Station around 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities said.

Arauz was heading home following an overnight shift at Tommy's Burgers in North Hills, according to police. She died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Mirna Arauz is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page. GoFundMe

She had been saving money to go back to Nicaragua, where her children live, according to coworkers. They described her as a kindhearted woman who often walked others home to ensure they made it there safely.

"This incident is extremely, extremely tragic," LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi said at the Los Angeles Police Commission meeting Tuesday. "It's not just about the numbers, it's about ... the feeling of safety."

According to police, Arauz had boarded the train at the nearby North Hollywood station before taking it towards downtown. Nowden got off the train at the same stop as her and then ran from the scene. Using a description given by witnesses, police identified and arrested him about 30 minutes later and half a mile away, near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.

Investigators said they were still working to determine a possible motive behind the killing.

There may be other victims of Nowden, police said, urging any others to come forward.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.