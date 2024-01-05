Watch CBS News
LAPD officer injured after being attacked at Metro station in North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured when he was reportedly attacked in North Hollywood late Thursday. 

The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. at the train station in the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a statement from the department. 

Circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, but the statement says the officer was treated for a leg injury sustained in the attack. 

A suspect was also arrested following the incident. His name has not yet been released. 

There was no further information provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 1:54 PM PST

