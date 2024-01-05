LAPD officer injured after being attacked at Metro station in North Hollywood

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured when he was reportedly attacked in North Hollywood late Thursday.

The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. at the train station in the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a statement from the department.

Circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, but the statement says the officer was treated for a leg injury sustained in the attack.

A suspect was also arrested following the incident. His name has not yet been released.

There was no further information provided.