LAPD officer injured after being attacked at Metro station in North Hollywood
A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured when he was reportedly attacked in North Hollywood late Thursday.
The incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. at the train station in the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to a statement from the department.
Circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, but the statement says the officer was treated for a leg injury sustained in the attack.
A suspect was also arrested following the incident. His name has not yet been released.
There was no further information provided.
