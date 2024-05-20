Watch CBS News
Suspect in deadly shooting on Metro bus charged with murder

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Fatal shooting on Metro bus in Commerce
Fatal shooting on Metro bus in Commerce 03:47

The Los Angeles County Attorney on Monday announced the charge against the suspect accused of killing a Metro passenger in Commerce. 

"This tragic and senseless shooting claimed the life of a beloved husband and father innocently riding on a Metro bus," District Attorney George Gascón said. "This heartbreaking incident comes on the heels of recent violent acts targeting innocent Metro passengers and a driver."

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Winston Apolinario Rivera with one count of murder accompanied by a special allegation of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. If convicted as charged, he faces 35 years to life in prison.

The deadly shooting happened on May 17 inside a Metro bus in the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue. Rivera entered the bus and sat behind Juan Luis Gomez-Ramirez. When the bus stopped, Rivera allegedly followed Gomez-Ramirez to the exit and shot him in the head, instantly killing him. 

Prosecutors said he ran off the bus and hid under a train until deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found him.

Rivera's arraignment was scheduled for May 20. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 7:23 PM PDT

