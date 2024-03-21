Hijacked Metro bus crashes into DTLA Ritz-Carlton, driver and woman injured

A man was in custody Thursday after he allegedly threatened a Metro bus driver with a gun and caused the bus to crash into several parked vehicles and the side of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Central Division responded to the area of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard near the GRAMMY Museum at L.A. Live, where they learned the alleged hijacker showed a gun to the driver, causing him to crash into a group of parked vehicles near the hotel, and ultimately the Ritz-Carlton an LAPD spokesman said.

The suspect ran off the bus in an attempt to run away but was captured by officers and taken into custody, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene but it was determined to be a replica of a gun, the LAPD spokesman said.

The Metro driver and a woman who was a passenger in one of the parked vehicles were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.