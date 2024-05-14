Watch CBS News
Homeless man attacks Metro bus rider with wrench in Encino

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police arrested a homeless man for attacking a Metro bus rider with a wrench in Encino Tuesday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 2:05 p.m. near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Balboa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley Division. Originally, the LAPD believed it was a stabbing. West Valley investigators said the suspect suffered from a "mental illness."

Metro said the suspect stole a cell phone from the victim before slamming the wrench into his chest. The victim did not need medical assistance or hospitalization.

Officers added they arrested one person. Metro said the suspect was arrested for assault and battery after he walked away from the bus. 

"Metro thanks the LAPD for its quick action to apprehend the suspect in this case," a spokesperson said in a statement. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 3:38 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

